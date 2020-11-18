Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Reunite With a Hug After Breakup

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appear to be keeping things cordial after their split.
The pair were photographed hugging in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 16. Wilde was wearing a dark floral maxi dress with sunglasses and a similarly flowery mask, while Sudeikis had on a pastel tie-die hoodie.
E! News confirmed on Friday, Nov. 13 that Wilde and Sudeikis had called off their seven-year engagement. The two had been in a relationship for nine years and share two kids together, son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.
People reported that the couple parted ways at the start of 2020, with a source adding, "It's been amicable, and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."
Neither Wilde nor Sudeikis has commented publicly on the breakup.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, the 36-year-old actress posted photos to her Instagram Story of herself relaxing with her two children at a horse ranch. She included the caption, "My everythings."
Wilde met Sudeikis, 45, at a Saturday Night Live after party. Two years later, he popped the question, but they never announced a wedding date.
Both stars have thriving careers to keep them busy. Wilde directed the 2019 teen comedy Booksmart and appeared later that year in the Clint Eastwood-helmed docudrama Richard Jewell. She is currently in production on her follow-up directorial project, Don't Worry Darling, featuring such major stars as Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and KiKi Layne.
Meanwhile, Sudeikis had a role in Booksmart and has been working on the second season of his Apple+ comedy series, Ted Lasso.