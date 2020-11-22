WipeoutAmerican Music AwardsCharli D'AmelioTwilightRoyalsPhotosVideos

American Music Awards 2020: See Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox & More on the Red Carpet

See Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Maluma and more of your favorite artists at the 2020 American Music Awards!

By Allison Crist Nov 22, 2020 11:47 PMTags
Music lovers, rejoice: The 2020 American Music Awards are finally here!

The red carpet was stunning from start to finish with appearances from stars like Jennifer Lopez, Nelly and cute couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. See the celebrities' looks below!

Actress, writer, producer extraordinaire Taraji P. Henson is hosting the awards show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. There, all of your favorite singers are coming together to celebrate the biggest hits of the past year, from the pop perfection that is Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me" to Roddy Ricch's ubiquitous breakout hit "The Box." 

Ricch himself is nominated in a whopping eight categories, the most of any nominee—other than The Weeknd, who also scored eight nods. Both will face off for the coveted Artist of the Year award, along with Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift

As Swifties are surely aware, the AMAs are almost always Taylor's time to shine. She's the current record-holder for most wins in the Artist of the Year category, and tonight, she could break her own record for the most AMA wins of all time (29!) should she win in any of the four categories she's nominated in.

Flashback: 2000 American Music Awards

If that weren't exciting enough, there's also a ton of performances to look forward to! Throughout the evening, expect BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and Katy Perry to hit the stage, along with Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, Nelly and many more. 

A number of artists are even teaming up to perform, including Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, J. Lo and Maluma, and The Weeknd and Kenny G!

Christine Hahn

Katy's performance will be particularly special, as this year's AMAs coincide with the 10th anniversary of her debut of "Firework" at the 2010 awards show. Set to sing "Only Love" from her newest album Smile, the performance will also be her first since giving birth in August.

All in all, this year's AMAs sound like they're going to be one for the books! 

Check out the 2020 American Music Awards' red carpet fashion by scrolling through our massive gallery below!

The AMAs are airing tonight, Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox in Azzi & Osta and Machine Gun Kelly in Balmain

Machine Gun Kelly
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in Balmain

BTS

Jin, Suga, V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS

Taraji P. Henson
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa in Versace

Dua Lipa
Travis Barker
David Dobrik
Maluma
Lewis Capaldi
Nelly
Ricky Bell, Ronnie DeVoe and Michael Bivins
Derek Hough
Iann Dior
24kGoldn
Cassie DiLaura

