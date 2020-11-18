Lil Nas X and James Charles React to the Internet's Speculation About Their Relationship

Related : Lil Nas X on Becoming a Fashion Icon With Christian Cowan's Help

Could James Charles and Lil Nas X be the Internet's next favorite couple? Not so fast.

In the beauty vlogger's latest YouTube video, he did the rapper's makeup for the first time, talking about fame, fashion and other topics, in between applying products. Inevitably, the conversation turned to Lil Nas X coming out in June 2019.

James applauded Lil Nas' decision, saying, "Obviously, a few months ago you came out as gay, which was such an exciting headline and I was so excited and proud of you and I feel like a lot of the internet really was behind you and supported you as well. It was such a like crazy cool thing for the country and the pop and just the music community in general."

Lil Nas admitted that coming out was "nerve-wracking" because he didn't know "what was on the other side," but is glad that he went through with it.