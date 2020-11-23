I Love New York Rewind: See Where Tiffany Pollard's Famous Exes Are Now

Related : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Do you have love for New York?!

It's shocking to believe it's been more than 12 years since VH1 aired the final episode of I Love New York. But on Monday, Nov. 23, Tiffany Pollard and the cable network are teaming up for a reunion special that promises to be a must-see event for old and new fans.

"There's going to be secrets," Tiffany exclusively teased to E! News. "We're going to be looking back on special dates. I don't want to give too much away, but that one special date in that hot tub will be front and center and if you're a true fan you already know where I'm going. It's going to be a really good time."

Pop culture fans first met Tiffany in 2006 when she appeared on Flavor of Love where Flavor Flav officially bestowed upon her the nickname New York. Although the pair didn't find their happily ever after together, VH1 gave Tiffany her own dating show that has become a cult favorite.

"I think that for the most part, everyone involved was in it for the right reasons," Tiffany told E! News when reflecting on the show's success. "A lot of the suitors were looking for love. I was looking for love. I feel like people could really resonate with the show because it was real. It was love…just for love."