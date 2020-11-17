Karlie Kloss Confirms Her Pregnancy By Debuting Baby Bump

Related : What Christian Siriano & Karlie Kloss Bring to "Project Runway"

Karlie Kloss is officially going to be mommy Kloss.

The 28-year-old model has confirmed the pregnancy rumors by debuting her baby bump for the world to see.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Karlie posted a video on Instagram of herself in a black bra and orange pants, revealing her bare belly. "Good morning, hello baby," she whispered, before ending the clip by blowing a kiss to the camera.

It's her first child with husband of two years Joshua Kushner, whose brother is Jared Kushner and sister-in-law is Ivanka Trump. That will make Karlie's little one the cousin of Ivanka's three children.

Several A-list models congratulated Karlie on her growing family, including Ashley Graham, Lily Aldridge, Irina Shayk, Cameron Russell and Emily Ratajkowski.

Emily recently revealed she's also expecting by showing off her baby bump on the cover of Vogue in October. She explained why she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard will not have a gender reveal party: "We won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."