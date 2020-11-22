Latin Grammy AwardsGrey's AnatomyCharli D'AmelioTotal BellasPhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Chrishell Stause, Demi Lovato and Blake Shelton debuted new looks at the 2020 E!'s People's Choice Awards, while Sarah Paulson revealed a first look at her character in American Crime Story.

By Tierney Bricker Nov 22, 2020 11:00 AM
HairHair ColorCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation
Celebrities definitely made some choices for the 2020 E!'s People Choice Awards.

Several stars decided to test out a new look for the Nov. 15  award show, including host Demi Lovato, who rocked two different hair colors during the night, proving blondes and brunettes have the most fun. Blake Shelton, meanwhile, took the stage to accept his award (and give an adorable shout-out to Gwen Stefani) without his signature scruff. 

But it was Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause's bold new 'do that really had the people talking when she walked the red carpet, so much so that the reality star later had to defend her decision to shake things up on social media. 

Aside from the transformations at the 2020 PCAs, Sarah Paulson took to Instagram to reveal the first look at herself in action from the upcoming season of American Crime Story. And Taylor Swift had fans going on an Easter egg hunt in December after switching up her look. Could straight hair signal a new song soon? As fans know all too well, only time will tell. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

E!
Demi Lovato

Forget cool for the summer, Lovato is blonde for the winter!

The "I Love Me" singer showed off her newly lightened locks while hosting the 2020 PCAs on Nov. 15. And when we say newly we really mean it as Lovato walked the red carpet with her signature long brunette hair less than an hour before taking the stage. Find you a host that can do both! 

 

Angelo Kritikos / @angelokritikos
Demi Lovato...Again!

Less than a week after debuting her blonde 'do, Lovato once again decided to shake things up with her most daring look yet.

"I did a thing," the "Skyscraper" singer captioned a photo of her edgy undercut.

The images of Lovato's newly shaved head were taken by her photographer Angelo Kritikos, who wrote on Instagram, "Already obsessed with this new era" and teased, "Who wants to see the front?"

Her wardrobe stylist Siena seemed to confirm that a new era is beginning by writing on Insta, "And to the next chapter..."

Now we're just wondering if the haircut is a sign that her very "vulnerable" seventh album is on the way and that its aesthetic is just as edgy. Case in point: Fans went wild on Twitter, speculating that Demi is "entering her Bangerz era" with a rebellious crop not unlike Miley Cyrus'.

Apple Music
Taylor Swift

New hair, old era? 

While accepting the award for Apple Music's Songwriter of the Year, Swift switched up her look, leading fans to, of course, speculate that new music is coming from their favorite singer. 

For her video speech, Swift, who has been rocking curly hair throughout her folklore era, sported straight hair reminiscent of her Red album cycle. 

After the video of Swift with her straightened hair and curly bangs surfaced on social media, Swifties quickly began to theorize about the 30-year-old's hair choice. After all, the singer is known for her love of Easter eggs.

"She straightened her hair with bangs! Again, she straightened her hair withbangs!" one fan tweeted. "When was the last time she did that? RED ERA! 10-minute All Too Well version is coming!"

SplashNews.com
Mossimo Giannulli

Just days before he was set to begin serving his prison sentence, Lori Loughlin's husband was photographed looking nearly unrecognizable in Beverly Hills. 

Giannulli underwent a major hair transformation, sporting a completely shaved head and full grey beard, a big change from his usual full head of hair and clean-shaven face. 

After initially pleading not guilty, Giannulli and Loughlin both accepted plea deals in May for their involvement in the college admissions scandal. In August, the 57-year-old fashion designer was sentenced to five months behind bars, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Blake Shelton

New fiancée, new look!

The Voice star took the stage to accept the award for Choice Country Artist at the 2020 PCAs without his signature scruff.  Showing off a clean-shaven look, Shelton thanked his fans and gave a major shout-out to Gwen Stefani. The "Happy Anywhere" singer proposed to his longtime girlfriend in October 2020 and wasn't shy about reveling in their newly engaged bliss.

"I love my fans and I love country music fans and I Love the People's Choice Awards," he said. "Also, thank you to my new fiancée Gwen Stefani. That's S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for the inspiration...I love you guys, thank you."

Instagram/Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson

So...Paulson should just start making room for her next Emmy now, right?

The American Horror Story fan-favorite took to Instagram to give fans their first look at American Crime Story: Impeachment, posting a photo of herself in character as Linda Tripp.

"Linda," she wrote. "American Crime Story: Impeachment has begun principal photography."

Paulson takes on the role of Monica Lewinsky's confidante in FX's upcoming installment of American Crime Story, which will take a closer look at the scandal that rocked Bill Clinton's presidency in the '90s. Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein is set to take on the role of Lewinsky, who serves as an executive producer alongside Ryan Murphy, while Annaleigh Ashford will portray Paula Jones.

Instagram/Katy Perry
Katy Perry

"what do u value," is the caption the "Daisies" singer chose for a photo revealing she's hard at work on American Idol. E!'s answer? A new 'do!

In the pic, Perry is working a sky-high pony tail, which cascaded down her shoulders in loose waves.

Celebrity stylists Rick Henry and Samantha Burk were behind Perry's fresh style after giving birth to daughter Daisy Bloom on Aug. 26.

