Why Brie & Nikki Are Jealous of Their Mom & Artem Chigvintsev on Total Bellas

Has pregnancy made Nikki Bella boring?

According to Brie Bella in this sneak peek clip of tonight's all-new Total Bellas, yes!

As part of the preview clip, the twin sisters are hanging out at home while Nikki's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is out golfing with their mom, Kathy Colace. The pair is clearly enjoying themselves, because as Nikki points out to Brie, they're staying to play nine additional holes.

"Does that bother you?" Brie asks.

"No. I mean, I don't care," Nikki responds. "But I think it's funny, like, we didn't even get an invite."

"Probably 'cause we're pregnant!" Brie tells her, but Nikki proceeds to pull up Artem's Instagram profile anyway. There, she plays a video of him and Kathy on the course, toasting one another.

"Cheers!" Artem says in an Instagram Story. "This is the celebration for doing a really good nine holes."

Cue a serious case of FOMO for Nikki.