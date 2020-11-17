Bachelor Nation’s Jade Roper Reveals the Name of Her and Tanner Tolbert’s Baby Boy

The Bachelor alum Jade Roper has revealed the name of her third baby, and it cutely follows the nature theme of her first son's moniker.
She announced on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 16, that her 2-day-old baby boy is named Reed Harrison Tolbert. He joins 15-month-old son Brooks and 3-year-old daughter Emerson in the family of five.
Jade shared, "We welcomed him earth side to our family on November 14, 2020 at 5:33am at home. Born with a head full of dark hair and blue eyes."
She met husband Tanner Tolbert on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, and they've been growing their family ever since.
Jade also posted on Instagram this week to explain how Emerson is getting along with her youngest brother. "Emmy can't get enough baby snuggles," the 33-year-old wrote. "We all love him so very much, even Brooksy laughs and smiles at him!"
The mommy influencer added, "I love how when a new baby enters the family, it feels like they've always been here and life before them doesn't even seem imaginable anymore. He's absolutely meant to be ours."
She and Tanner revealed in May that they were expecting their third baby by virtually shouting out, "HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!!" in a very Mamma Mia! kinda way.
"Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby," she said at the time. "I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers."
When she gave birth this week, the mom shared a quick snap of the baby wrapped in a towel in her arms. Jade dreamily wrote, "He's here and he's perfect."
Fellow stars Catherine Lowe, Jared Haibon, Amanda Stanton, Tenley Leopold, Trista Sutter and Molly Mesnick all sent her congratulatory messages on the 'gram.
We already can't wait to see how the Tolberts celebrate Halloween next year considering how well they pulled off multiple precious family outfits this year, bringing The Little Mermaid and Schitt's Creek to life.
But while Jade is busy "soaking in all these beautiful, new moments," the rest of Bachelor Nation is now turning its attention back to the wild ride that is season 16 of The Bachelorette.
Get a refresher on Tayshia Adams' men here and tune in on Tuesday on ABC.