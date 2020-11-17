Bachelor Nation’s Jade Roper Reveals the Name of Her and Tanner Tolbert’s Baby Boy

Related : How Tanner Tolbert Knew Jade Roper Was the One!

The Bachelor alum Jade Roper has revealed the name of her third baby, and it cutely follows the nature theme of her first son's moniker.

She announced on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 16, that her 2-day-old baby boy is named Reed Harrison Tolbert. He joins 15-month-old son Brooks and 3-year-old daughter Emerson in the family of five.

Jade shared, "We welcomed him earth side to our family on November 14, 2020 at 5:33am at home. Born with a head full of dark hair and blue eyes."

She met husband Tanner Tolbert on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, and they've been growing their family ever since.

Jade also posted on Instagram this week to explain how Emerson is getting along with her youngest brother. "Emmy can't get enough baby snuggles," the 33-year-old wrote. "We all love him so very much, even Brooksy laughs and smiles at him!"