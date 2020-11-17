Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Escape to Hawaii After Being "Upset" By Conservatorship Battle

Plane and simple, Britney Spears is leaving town.

The pop star recently shared that she's going on a much-needed getaway trip with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 16, she captioned her post, "Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration."

The "Mood Ring" singer shared a photo of her and Sam posing in front of a private jet. Making their trip more adorable? The couple wore matching white tees.

Britney looked comfy and cute as she paired her shirt with khaki shorts, brown suede platform heels, round sunglasses and a face mask. The personal trainer, on the other hand, donned cozy gray shorts and mint-colored Nike sneakers. Like the 38-year-old star, he also wore round sunglasses and a face mask.

"I'm doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment," Britney shared in another post, alongside an image of her ready for takeoff inside the plane. "PS ... I wanted to get creative."