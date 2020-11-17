Grey's AnatomyTaylor SwiftPeople's Choice AwardsKardashiansPhotosVideos

Step Up Your Holiday Game With Nicky Hilton's Gift Guide

Shop her recommendations from Alice + Olivia, Dyson and more!

By Carolin Lehmann Nov 17, 2020 12:00 PMTags
Life/StyleNicky Hilton RothschildShoppingCelebritiesShopHoliday Gift Guide
EComm, Holiday Gift Guide, Nicky Hilton, Cody Rasmussen/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nicky Hilton is busy as ever in 2020, designing a feminine shoe collection with French Sole (whose pairs make for a great holiday gift) and fully embracing the mom life. We caught up with her to talk her best holiday gift ideas for 2020 that her family would love and more.

What is your best advice for gift giving this season?

NH: I always try and gift something that I know the person will love and appreciate. Food is always a great gift for new parents. My daughter was born five days before Christmas and I'll never forget when my friend sent a huge box of doughnuts. I was so exhausted and hungry—it really hit the spot. 

What is your favorite part about celebrating the holidays?

NH: My favorite part of the holidays is being with my family. We usually spend it in L.A. at my parents' home. This year will be my baby niece Milou's first Christmas which is sweet.

Hear all about Hilton's gift recommendations below!

read
Lauren Conrad Shares Her Holiday Gift Picks From Amazon Handmade

Alice + Olivia Kitty Puff Sleeve Cardigan

"Love how feminine and pretty this sweater is. Perfect gift for any of the ladies in my life."

$495
Revolve

Lucky Black Suede

"I'm a very superstitious person. I love having good luck symbols on me."

$215
Nicky Hilton

Trending Stories

1

Isaiah Washington Reignites Katherine Heigl Drama on Twitter

2

Camilla Luddington Responds to Criticism of Grey's On Set Masks

3

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Note Lori Loughlin Sent Her

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

"My hairdresser told me this is ‘the Ferrari of flat irons.'"

$500
Dyson

The Counter Top Rack

"This sustainable spice rack is perfect for the chef in the family."

$229
Evermill

L'Agence Chamberlain Houndstooth Blazer

"A sophisticated blazer can make any outfit look polished. Love a fun print like this houndstooth."

$595
Bloomingdale's

U Beauty Super Smart Hydrator

"A great beauty product is always a fun gift to give or receive. I'm loving this serum for tightening and brightening."

$68
Revolve

Apparis Ariel Faux Fur Fingerless Gloves

"Paris [Hilton] is obsessed with fingerless gloves so these are perfect for her. I also love that this brand only uses sustainable and cruelty-free fabrics."

$50
Bloomingdale's

Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Satchel

"My mom would love this chic mini bag!"

$798
Bloomingdale's

Ronny Kobo Marissa Dress

 "Love a short dress in a jewel tone—especially during the holidays. Perfect for New Year's Eve!"

$528
Revolve

Elsa Nightgown for Girls–Frozen 2

"Anything Frozen is always a hit with my girls!"

$33
ShopDisney

Up next, 20+ holiday 2020 beauty gift sets you'll want to give and receive. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Watch Daily Pop at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10, Nov. 20, Nov. 23, Nov. 24 and Nov. 30 for exclusive deals on Holiday E!ssentials!

Trending Stories

1

Isaiah Washington Reignites Katherine Heigl Drama on Twitter

2

Camilla Luddington Responds to Criticism of Grey's On Set Masks

3

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Note Lori Loughlin Sent Her

4
Update!

People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

5

Olivia Wilde and More Stars Defend Harry Styles’ Vogue Dress