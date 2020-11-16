Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things Is Center Stage on Steroids

Related : Popular '90s Black Sitcoms Coming to Netflix

Dance, drama and death.

Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things promises all of this as the streaming site's latest drama tackles the highly-competitive ballet world. The plot follows newcomer Neveah (played by Kylie Jefferson) as she joins an elite Chicago-based ballet school, where a star student mysteriously fell to her death.

An ominous voice-over notes in the just-released trailer below, "If a ballerina falls hard and nobody's there to catch her, does she still make a sound?"

The new series, which is adapted from Sona Charaipotra's 2016 novel of the same name, has been described by the streaming site as "Black Swan meets Pretty Little Liars."

If we weren't sold before, that just sealed the deal.

Of course, this isn't the first time that pop culture fans have been introduced to ballet's high-stress world. In fact, Jefferson's role appears to have similar traits to Zoë Saldana and Amanda Schull's characters from Center Stage.

"This isn't your world, little rat," a blonde peer informs Neveah. "Knowing the steps doesn't mean you belong."