Grey's Anatomy Star Camilla Luddington Responds to Criticism Over Wearing KN95 Mask On Set

Grey's Anatomy fans have had a lot to say about last week's shocking season 17 premiere. While most fans were thrilled, others expressed concerns regarding the show's mask use.



Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo on the long-running ABC medical series, responded Monday, Nov. 16 to a Twitter user who criticized the actress for "wasting PPE" by wearing a KN95 mask between takes, rather than a disposable mask. "If you see any of us wearing KN95s behind the scenes it's because we are wearing our costume masks," Luddington posted. "We don't also get an extra KN95 to wear between takes."



Earlier this year, the show's team earned praise for donating supplies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff told E! News in a statement in April that the series had donated a "backstock of gowns and gloves" to health-care workers on the front lines.



"We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time," Vernoff said at the time, "and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home."