Go Behind the Scenes of Jennifer Lopez's Sweet People's Choice Awards Surprise From Her Kids

A sweet surprise.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, while accepting her People's Choice Icon award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, Jennifer Lopez received messages from friends, fans and family. Unsurprisingly, the tribute that nearly brought J.Lo to tears was the congratulations issued by her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max.
Following this sweet surprise, the Hustlers actress took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes clip from her kids' PCAs appearance.
Jennifer captioned the video, "Little did I know! Favorite moment of last night!!! It takes a village! @tombachik on the off camera cues… #Coconuts #PeoplesChoiceAwards"
In the video, Emme and Max are seen nervously waiting for their cue to pay tribute to their famous mama. While both twins did an incredible job with their cameo, Emme seemed to be a natural in front of the camera.
Not only did the budding singer keep her composure on-camera, she helped an excited Max with his lines.
Namely, we can see her whispering, "Congratulations" to her brother just before he declared it to the People's Choice Awards audience.
We love to see supportive siblings.
Also, we got a chuckle watching Emme, who is older by 11 minutes, calmly put her hand on Max's arm as he wildly waved on-camera. If you've ever had an older sister, this moment will make you seriously nostalgic.
Of course, this wasn't the only tribute Jennifer received as Armie Hammer, Renée Zellweger, Nicole Kidman and other celebrities praised the star on her big night.
The Call Me By Your Name actor gushed, "Jennifer Lopez has always looked at the world and thought why not. Why not have a former fly girl rule the box office? Why can't a bona fide movie star dominate the music charts? And why not be a little girl from the Bronx who conquers the fashion and beauty world? And why not become a global icon?"
He continued, "Without many role models to guide her along the path, Jennifer inadvertently became one. Every step she took was the opposite of traditional and she pursued her dreams full force and never waited on somebody else to give her permission. Jennifer doesn't just know how to learn to do something, she masters it she's audacious and brave and never stops. Yet as her co-star and friend, I know her greatest strength is her generosity. Jennifer leads with compassion and kindness and her joy for life is contagious, no matter how far she's come, she's still that same girl, Jenny from the block. Your 2020 People's Icon, Jennifer Lopez."
Congratulations, Jennifer!