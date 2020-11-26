See the Best Star-Studded Moments at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Over the Years

Related : "The Voice" Coaches Share Thanksgiving Must-Haves!

The leaves are changing and pumpkin spice is on the shelves, which can only mean one thing: It's almost Thanksgiving!

Around this time of year, it's hard to ignore one of the longest ongoing Thanksgiving traditions—the world-renowned annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dating back to 1924, this iconic New York-based parade has always kept us on the edge of our seats, complete with various performers, outlandish floats, meticulous group dances and surprise celebrity appearances!

Starting out as a Christmas parade, this tradition has slowly evolved into the incredible event that it is today, eventually becoming more than just a simple parade. Do you remember when the resilient New York City firefighters walked the streets of Manhattan in 2001 after the tragic 9/11 attacks earlier that September? Or what about Ariana Grande's uplifting rendition of Wham!'s "Last Christmas" in 2013?

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beacon of joy and unites Americans with a common message: What can we be grateful for today?