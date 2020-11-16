Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Just Revealed Their A-List "Love Child"

Related : "The Vampire Diaries" Stars Talk Most Epic Scenes

Justin Bieber has a celebrity dad, and apparently, didn't even know it!

On Sunday, Nov. 16, in anticipation for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, E! News took to Instagram to point out the jaw-dropping resemblance between The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, and the Canadian crooner, who performed his songs "Holy" and "Lonely" at the show.

"We know Paul Wesley and Justin Bieber aren't the same person, but have we ever seen them in a room together?" read the caption under the carousel of comparative photos between the two stars. "Hey Paul, have any plans?"

Many fans commented on the pictures with excited remarks, such as "Wow!They COULD be brothers!!!Can't wait to see Justin perform!!" Another fan wrote, "Omg ok thank you! Someone else sees it! I've been saying this for years."

The Vampire Diaries alum, as well as his former co-star Nina Dobrev, 31, played love interests on the supernatural drama series and had a bit of fun fanning the flames of speculation after seeing the post.

"He's my son," Paul joked. Then Nina replied, "Our love child."