Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams Slams Pregnancy Rumors After Hospitalization

Porsha Williams is on the mend after being hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.
Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed on Instagram that she was back home after a health scare. And while Porsha didn't reveal what led to her hospital stay, E! News can confirm it's not because of COVID-19 or a pregnancy.
"Thanking God for everyday" Porsha shared on Instagram on Nov. 16. "Thank you for the blessing seen and unseen, past and future."
When one fan replied that she was keeping "you and your unborn baby in my prayers," Porsha set the record straight. "Ma'am," she replied, "I am not pregnant."
The health scare comes as Real Housewives of Atlanta continues to film a new season. According to a source, the cast including Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore still have a bit more of the season to film.
Production, however, was recently shut down because someone behind the scenes had COVID-19.
"As part of RHOA's regular testing protocol, it was confirmed an individual on the RHOA production tested positive for COVID-19," a source close to production told E! News. "The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing. Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks."
This season will shine a spotlight on Porsha's efforts with the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as the relationship with her 19-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena with on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis McKinley.
Until new episodes begin airing, Porsha is asking her followers to make their health a priority. She has also expressed gratitude for all those sending her positive messages.
"Thank you everyone for your well wishes. It's good to finally be home from the hospital," she shared online. "Biggest message I got from this week is to prioritize your health! You can't just go and go. If you don't God will sit you right in [sic] down and make you figure it out. Road to recovery..."
Season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes of Real Housewives on Peacock now.
