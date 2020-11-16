Sofía Vergara Reveals How the Coronavirus Pandemic Will Affect Her 2020 Holiday Plans

Sofía Vergara's win at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards was extra memorable.
The actress was named Comedy TV Star of 2020 for her role as Gloria on Modern Family—the beloved sitcom that came to a close after 11 seasons earlier this year—and after Sofía delivered a rousing acceptance speech that included a shout-out to her on-screen hubby Ed O'Neill, E! News exclusively caught up with her backstage.
There, she described feeling "super happy."
"This is such a special award because, you know, it's the people's choice! They chose me—the fans—and it's amazing," Sofía expressed. "This was my last award that I'm ever gonna get because Modern Family ended nine months ago, so it was very emotional for me when they told me that I was nominated for this award."
The People's Choice Award was a rare positive in a year that Sofía described as "so difficult for everybody, regardless of what you do."
In spite of the difficulties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Sofía added that she's proud to see so many people getting "very creative."
"I mean for me, I've been doing my job, but people that have been writing music, writing movies, writing books, you know," she explained. "I think it was great for them because they had this year, a lot of time to think, and a lot of time to sit at home and do this."
On the other hand, Sofía acknowledged that the upcoming holidays are going to be hard, as many people are choosing to stay home or avoid traveling to see their loved ones due to COVID-19.
"I always do very big parties for the holidays, like Thanksgiving for example that's coming up," Sofía said. "And, unfortunately, this year it's gonna have to be not 40 people, 30 people. It's gonna have to be like 10."
"But you know what? It's one year," she added. "And we all have to stick together. We all have to make sacrifices so we can get out of this."
Watch Sofía's complete interview with E! News at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards in the above clip!