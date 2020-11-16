All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Edgy 2020 People's Choice Awards Dress

Hosting, but make it fashion!

E! host Giuliana Rancic was red carpet ready on Sunday, Nov. 15 for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Thankfully, Giuliana's stylist, Ashley Guereque, broke down her incredible look and shared exclusive details with E!.

Giuliana went with an edgier style this year, but added a touch of classy perfection. The look arrived just in time for the big night. She had the Alexander Vauthier dress flown in from Chicago the day before by Janet Mandell.

"It was one of the first ones we tried on and it fit her like a glove," Ashley shared. "We just knew it had to be the one."

No look is complete without the perfect pair of shoes to bring it all together. Ashley found a pair of gorgeous Versace shoes and that made the her gown pop even more. Everyone knows that you're never fully dressed without accessories. The jewels Giuliana wore were by Just Desi and Shay Jewlery.

When you're spending all night talking to the biggest celebrities in the world during E!'s incredible red carpet coverage, you've got to make sure you bring your A-game, and she did!