Diddy Marks 2nd Anniversary of Ex Kim Porter's Death With a Touching Tribute

As life goes on, Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to carry ex Kim Porter in his heart.

The actress, model and former partner to the Grammy winner unexpectedly died in 2018. Porter, a mother of four, was 47 years old. Together, Combs and Porter were parents to son Christian, 22, twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie, 13, as well as Quincy, 29, Porter's son from a previous relationship.

Two years after her untimely passing, Diddy took to social media on Sunday, Nov. 15 to honor her memory on the anniversary of her death.

"QUEEN KIM PORTER!!" the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper captioned a tribute post, which featured photos of Porter with him and the kids. "@ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER."

The star reiterated just how special Porter was to him, writing in a second post, "The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!!"