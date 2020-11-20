How Dr. Jill Biden Gave President-Elect Joe Biden Another Chance at Love

Related : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Doug Emhoff gets a lot of play these days. And, between his dispensing of a protestor and his tendency to refer to himself as Kamala Harris' "hubby" first and a lawyer second, we get it. But he and the Vice President-elect aren't the only couple will have our eyes on come Inauguration Day.

Because we are here for Dr. Jill Biden's pump-up-her-man energy. Using a sign and some clever hand placement, she let the world know Nov. 7 that her husband Joe Biden had just gotten a huge work promotion, writing in her Instagram post, "He will be a President for all of our families."

She'd seen that commitment many times across their 43 years of marriage, most notably on that June day in 2015 when just four days after he buried his eldest son Beau Biden—the 46-year-old having battled brain cancer for nearly two years. "I watched Joe shave and put on his suit. I saw him steel himself in the mirror, take a breath, put his shoulders back, and walk out into a world empty of our son," Jill shared in her speech at August's Democratic National Convention. "He went back to work. That's just who he is."