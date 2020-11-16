Kim Kardashian Is "So Proud" of Sister Khloe for 2020 People’s Choice Awards Win

Related : 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

It's safe to say Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have come a long way from their (still iconic) "Don't be f--king rude" fight.

Both sisters were nominated for Reality Star of 2020 for their respective roles on Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, and when Khloe reigned victorious, Kim took to Twitter with a sweet and congratulatory message.

"So proud of you!!!" the KKW Beauty mogul wrote, quoting Khloe's own tweet that read, "You guys!!!!! Whhhhaaaaaaatttttttttt!!! I am literally in shock!!!!! Oh my goodness, thank you all so f**king much!!!!!!! I love you!!!!"

The celebrations continued on Instagram, where Kim posted an additional shoutout to the Good American founder, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner followed suit.

Khloe had another message for her fans, too: "You guys...I think this is the third year in a row I have won!!! I will cry!!!! Thank you! Thank you!"