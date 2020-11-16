Every Celeb Home Featured During the 2020 People's Choice Awards

"You are the true definition of an icon," Kidman told Lopez in her video message, filmed at her home in Australia. "I have known you for a long time now and watched you go from strength to strength, but I will never forget bringing my sister to your Vegas show, you came off stage after two hours and Benny was standing there, I said, 'Are you sure she's okay? Don't want to interrupt.' He's like come on in, and you were standing there as though you could go on again. Mom there, kids there, friends there, and you were just power and love and warmth."

In celebration of the PCAs, let's take a look at all of the stars who sent love from home!

Watch the full 2020 People's Choice Awards show online now!