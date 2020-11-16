Fashion Icon Tracee Ellis Ross Had a Lot to Say About the Power of Clothes at the People's Choice Awards

Related : Tracee Ellis Ross Takes Being a Fashion Icon "Very Seriously"

Tracee Ellis Ross and fashion are officially married.

The actress took the stage at the E! People's Choice Awards to accept the award for Fashion Icon by literally saying "I do" to fashion. She then thanked the people for justifying her shopping habit, gave a shoutout to her iconic mother Diana Ross, flipped her skirt like a cape and shouted "I am a fashion icon!"

Basically Tracee just proved exactly how iconic she is in just a two minute speech, as if we didn't already know.

"People's Choice, I can't thank you enough for validating my shopping habit and validating little teenage Tracee who begged her mom for seasonal clothing budget. Spoiler alert, I did not get it." she said. "Speaking of which, thank you to my father for paying for those chestnut suede Ralph Lauren jeans I tricked him into buying me when I was 14, for his impeccable style and for being my humor twin. And obviously I have to thank the icon herself, my mom not only for her great parenting and not acquiescing to my many whimsical demands, but to her style and glamour that introduced me to the power of fashion."