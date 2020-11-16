Jameela Jamil Can't Help But Name-Drop at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Related : Jameela Jamil Praises People's Choice Awards Host Demi Lovato

The only person better at name-dropping than Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good Place? Jameela Jamil!

The British star couldn't help but gush over her friend Demi Lovato when she dropped by the E!'s Live From the Red Carpet on Sunday at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

Jamil and Lovato, who is serving as the host of the PCAs, became close after the "Sorry" singer was a guest on Jamil's PCA-nominated I Weigh podcast (though the two first met when Lovato was just 16 years old and Jamil interviewed her for The Official Chart in the U.K.).

"I used to do what you do now and I just watched her grow up," Jamil told Giuliana Rancic. "She was the...first huge female celebrity speak up and be honest about issues and talk about rehab and eating disorders and addiction. She's a big inspiration of mine. We've kind of become friends over the years, hung out and had personal conversations around shared eating disorder issues and what we find toxic about this industry."