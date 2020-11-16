See Demi Lovato's Incredible Outfit Changes at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Related : Demi Lovato's "Full-Circle Moment" at 2020 PCAs

The hostess with the mostess!

Demi Lovato killed it as host of tonight's 2020 E! People's Choice Awards and her fashion game was just as strong as her M.C skills.

The 28-year-old singer arrived to the PCAs red carpet in a fiery red long-sleeved sequined jumpsuit that gave us fierce disco diva vibes. Stunning!

During the show, Demi changed it up multiple times with impeccable wardrobe changes that made our jaws drop over and over again with each look topping the previous. Case in point: Demi ditched her dark 'do and transformed into a blonde beauty for her hosting duties.

The new locks perfectly complimented the former Disney Channel star's nude-colored dress, which featured silver jewels and a plunging neckline.

Yet, like we mentioned, these were just two of the sparkly looks that the "Confident" singer Camp Rocked. For the record, we're obsessed with all of Demi's outfits.

Could Demi be a budding Fashion Icon recipient in the making? Only time will tell!