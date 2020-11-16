Wyatt Russell and Wife Meredith Hagner Are Expecting Their First Baby

Kate Hudson is about to have a brand new niece or nephew! On Nov. 15, the Almost Famous actress revealed that her half brother, Everybody Wants Some! actor Wyatt Russell, is getting ready to welcome his first baby with his wife, Search Party star Meredith Hagner.
"Celebrating our next family member today," Kate captioned a photo of her kissing Meredith's pregnant belly while both women wore dresses and flower crowns. "First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel We are over the moon and can't wait!!!!"
Wyatt, who will next star in Disney+ Marvel series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is the son of Kate' stepdad Kurt Russell and mom Goldie Hawn. He proposed to Meredith in 2018 after the couple met while working together on the movie Folk Hero & Funny Guy. Later, the two would go on to appear together in Ingrid Goes West, starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen.
"The love of my dang life proposed to me," Meredith wrote on an Instagram pic in which she revealed the big news. "He is the best guy in the world. It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"
The couple wed less than a year laterat Goldie's house in Aspen.
"It was Western themed and everyone came in cowboy hats and boots," a source shared with E! News at the time. "It was a big casual gathering of family and friends that lasted all weekend."
Meredith recently gushed over her husband on Instagram, writing in a message for his birthday, "still can't believe my luck in finding you. Happy Birthday to my instagram loathing dream person. sharpest mind and the biggest heart."