Ellen DeGeneres Honors Her "Amazing" Staff While Accepting 2020 People's Choice Award

Ellen DeGeneres is all about gratitude this holiday season—and for good reason!
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the comedian accepted the award for Daytime Talk Show of 2020 at the E! People's Choice Awards. Ellen wore her signature suit and pants on the stage, waving at fans who were watching from their home.
In her acceptance speech, the Ellen DeGeneres Show host told the audience that she is incredibly grateful for the honor, which she was accepting on behalf of her cast and crew. "Thank you, thank you, thank you, from deep, deep down in my heart. I thank you," the host shared. "I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible they show up every single day, give 100 percent of themselves, 100 percent of the time."
Ellen continued, "I love them all; I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day."
The host then thanked the people who voted for her at home. "I know [where] this award comes from—thank you to the people," she said. "Thanks for all of my fans for supporting me and sticking by me, I can't tell you how grateful I am and what this means to mean, it's more than I could possibly tell you, especially now."
As for her post-show plans, Ellen joked she was going to clean her trophy before placing it on a shelf.
This year has proven to be a time of reflection for the comedian, as she recently weathered a workplace scandal. Over the summer, numerous allegations of workplace misconduct surfaced, which Ellen addressed on the 18th season premiere of her show. She told the audience, "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."
Since then, Ellen has bounced back and is now back to doing what she does best: hosting!
She and stars like Magic Johnson, Usher and Amy Schumer have reunited to talk about everything under the sun, bringing viewers the scoop they've been missing during the quarantine.
What's more is the talk show host debuted a new look this season. She rocked an Elvis Presley like hair-do in October, making a marked departure from her signature side-swiped look.