Blake Shelton's Message to "New Fiancée" Gwen Stefani Wins Over Hearts at 2020 People's Choice Awards

By Mike Vulpo Nov 16, 2020 2:44 AM
Blake Shelton's winning streak continues.

For yet another year in a row, The Voice coach took home the trophy for Top Country Artist at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15.

"Wow. This is crazy. This is absolutely insane," Blake shared from The Barker Hangar in Southern California. "I'm so happy that we're able to have this award show in spite of everything." 

While the "Happy Anywhere" singer gave thanks to his record label, Blake really wanted to thank the fans who cast thousands upon thousands of voices to ensure a big win.

"Me and my team should be thanking all the fans out there who voted for this thing," he explained. "And I don't spend a lot of time on social media anymore, but when I do look at it, all I see is fans retweeting and voting for—lately, for the People's Choice Awards. Thank you so much."

Last but certainly not least, there was one special VIP fan who Blake had to thank before stepping off the stage. Perhaps pop culture fans know a lady named Gwen Stefani.

E!

"Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani," he shared. "That's S-t-e-f-a-n-I, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for the inspiration and I love you guys, thank you." 

Blake's big win comes less than a month after he confirmed his engagement on social media. As he wrote on Instagram, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

And for those wondering where Gwen was during the big win, we have answers!

The No Doubt lead singer quickly went on Instagram Live after the award was announced and revealed she was in the car outside the venue cheering him on. Let the celebrations continue!

