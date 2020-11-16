Blake Shelton's Message to "New Fiancée" Gwen Stefani Wins Over Hearts at 2020 People's Choice Awards

Related : Blake Shelton Thanks New Fiancee Gwen Stefani at 2020 PCAs!

Blake Shelton's winning streak continues.

For yet another year in a row, The Voice coach took home the trophy for Top Country Artist at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15.

"Wow. This is crazy. This is absolutely insane," Blake shared from The Barker Hangar in Southern California. "I'm so happy that we're able to have this award show in spite of everything."

While the "Happy Anywhere" singer gave thanks to his record label, Blake really wanted to thank the fans who cast thousands upon thousands of voices to ensure a big win.

"Me and my team should be thanking all the fans out there who voted for this thing," he explained. "And I don't spend a lot of time on social media anymore, but when I do look at it, all I see is fans retweeting and voting for—lately, for the People's Choice Awards. Thank you so much."