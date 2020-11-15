Watch Joe Giudice Adorably Fail at This TikTok Dance With His Daughters

Reunited and it feels so good. Joe Giudice and his daughters Milania, 14, and Gia, 19, finally got some face time after nearly a year apart due to Joe's deportation to Italy and the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum appeared with his children in posts on Gia's TikTok, where the trio performed dances popularized on the app. While the girls were clearly experts in the dances to "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" by Popp Hunna and Marv Allen's "Out the Frame," Joe couldn't exactly keep up. In fact, the father of four preferred to create his own dance moves to the tracks instead of following his daughters' challenging choreography. At the end of the video for "Out the Frame," the Bravo star waved goodbye before walking off camera.
Gia and Milania arrived in Italy last month and have been sharing updates on their trip on social media.
On Nov. 8, Milania wrote in the caption of a photo of her, Joe and Gia by the Spanish Steps in Rome, "my favorite city with my favorite people."
Joe, who shares Milania and Gia as well as Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11, with ex-wife Teresa Giudice, was deported to Italy in 2018 after serving a more than three-year sentence for fraud.
In 2018, Milania expressed heartbreak over her dad's situation on Instagram. "My dad , who is the best dad in the world, needs to come home. We aren't done fighting dad. I can't believe this is happening. I can't imagine another day without you. We are gonna do everything we can to fight this daddy!! I love you with all my heart buddy #heartbroken."
While Joe may not be able to live in the United States, at least he is still making time for his daughters—even if that means humoring them with his dance moves!