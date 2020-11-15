Harry Potter's Tom Felton, Daniel Radcliffe and More Reflect on Franchise's Legacy 19 Years Later

Related : Tom Felton Talks Spooky Role & Answers "Harry Potter" Questions

If you sense magic in the air, there's a very good reason. The cast of Harry Potter reunited virtually to celebrate the 19th anniversary of the franchise's very first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, delighting fans around the globe.

The live event, which was hosted by Tom Felton, aka Hogwarts' bully Draco Malfoy, via the platform Veeps, using the hashtag #19YearsLater to celebrate the film's legacy.

Joining Tom was Daniel Radcliffe, who played the "boy who lived" himself; Rupert Grint, who starred as Ron; James and Oliver Phelps, who played Ron's brothers Fred and George; Evanna Lynch, who portrayed Luna Lovegood; Mark Williams, who played Ron's dad Arthur; Jason Isaacs, who portrayed Draco's father and Deatheater Lucius; Bonnie Wright, who played Harry's eventual wife and Ron's sister Ginny; and How to Get Away With Murder star Alfred Enoch, who played Hogwarts' golden boy Dean Thomas.

The cast reminisced about the fun times they had on set of the film franchise, which is one of the most successful of all time, and in 2016 expanded J.K. Rowling's magical universe with the spin-off film franchise Fantastic Beasts, starring Eddie Redmayne.