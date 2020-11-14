Prince Charles Celebrates 72nd Birthday and Gets Sweet Tributes From Royal Family

Related : Will Queen Elizabeth Pass the Throne Down to Prince Charles?

Happy birthday to Prince Charles, who turned 72 on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the heir apparent to the British throne received many sweet birthday wishes from the Royal Family on Instagram.

A photo of a smiling Charles was posted on his eldest son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton's Kensington Royal Instagram page. The post read, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales!"

The Queen's Instagram page posted a black and white photo of the ceremonial monarch sitting with an infant Charles, taken in 1948, was posted. The vintage picture shows Elizabeth sitting and smiling while holding her son, who is wearing a dress, as was customary during the time.

"Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!" the post read. "Follow our link in bio to find out more about His Royal Highness's life and work. #happybirthdayhrh."