Leave it to Kylie Jenner to Somehow Make Grinch Beauty Products That Are Actually Beautiful

First the Grinch stole Christmas, and now he's taking all our money. In what must be the meanest collab we've ever seen, Kylie Jenner is partnering with the Grinch for her fifth annual Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection.

The mogul shared all the new Dr. Seuss products on her Instagram story on Friday, Nov. 13, and even wore a fuzzy green glove to get into character while unboxing. Dropping on Nov. 19, the festive products include a lipstick set, lipkit, eyeshadow palette, shadow stick set, highlighter, blush and olive green kyliner.

The 23-year-old star teased on Insta that she's "probably the most excited about this one than i've ever been." She added on Twitter, "it's the best collection yet."

Obviously, the bundle came with ribbons, and it came with packages, boxes and bags. But most of all, it came with cute Grinch graphics and the punniest names that took us back to watching Jim Carrey in the 2000 live-action film.