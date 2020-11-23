Have Faith in These Victoria's Secret Angels Holiday Gift Picks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Gift giving just got a little easier thanks to some holiday angels.

As Christmas and Hanukkah quickly approach, the search is on to find that perfect holiday gift. Fortunately, a few Victoria' Secret Angels are here to help.

Your favorite models including Barbara Palvin and Romee Strijd took time out of their busy schedule to share the presents they recommend for that picky family member or friend. And in between recommending pajamas, fragrances and more, the ladies also couldn't help but share what they are looking forward to in the weeks to come.

"The holidays are always my favorite time of the year," Jasmine Tookes exclusively shared with E! News. "The spirit and energy is always so exciting. I'm looking forward to making new traditions with my new fiancé."

Romee, who is expecting her first child, added, "After COVID-19 and being so separated and not hugging each other...I would love for Christmas to be able to be together and that my family can hold the baby." We're crossing fingers!