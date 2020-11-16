People's Choice AwardsGrey's AnatomyKardashiansPhotosVideos
Exclusive

See How Chrishell Stause, Giuliana Rancic and More Stars Got Ready for 2020 People's Choice Awards

By Mike Vulpo Nov 16, 2020 1:44 AMTags
Lights, camera, showtime! 

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards is finally here and your favorite stars are ready to get out of their sweats and get dressed up for an evening of music, awards and more.

Whether appearing in-person at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., or attending the live event virtually, celebrities safely and creatively worked with stylists, glam squad members and more before Demi Lovato appeared on stage to host the event. So how did they do it? We're so glad you asked.

E! News got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how E!'s very own Giuliana Rancic prepared for the show with celebrity makeup artist Emma Willis. Plus, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and her celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake gave us a look at her hair transformation.  

"Not only does Chrishell have amazing hair, but we have done tons of carpets and events together," Bradley shared with E! News. "So she really trusts me and lets me bring my ideas to our glam sessions and together we decide on the final look!" 

And if that wasn't enough, a few of your other favorite stars were able to give a glimpse into how they got ready in the comfort of their own home on social media. 

Keep scrolling below for exclusive photos and watch Daily Pop Monday morning at 11 a.m. for even more behind-the-scenes footage from the show. 

Instagram
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star teamed up with celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake for the 2020 People's Choice Awards. 

Instagram
Chrishell Stause

"For tonight‘s glam, we wanted to go with something that was sultry and sexy but still 'cool and modern,'" Bradley explained to E! News. "Quarantine has made everyone want to change up their hairstyle or cut bangs. Hiddencrown clip-in pieces really allow me to customize her hairstyle with no commitment! Tonight we added lots of piecey layers and a custom fringe to give her long hair the vibe of a modern shag." 

Instagram
Chrishell Stause

"The hair pieces from Hidden Crown allow me to change up her hairstyle," Bradley shared with us. "Colorwow one minute transformation really gives the pieces lived in texture that we were going for."

Instagram @kissedbynicholas
Chrishell Stause

The big reveal! Before presenting with Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell gave a tease of her red carpet look that included a Rita Vinieris dress styled by Lisa Marie Cameron

Instagram @emmawillismakeup
Giuliana Rancic

How did the Live From the Red Carpet co-host look so great on the red carpet? "Truth Elixir by Fountain of Truth Beauty for her skin prep," celebrity makeup artist Emma Willis revealed to E! News. "It's one of my red carpet must haves for her!" 

Instagram @emmawillismakeup
Giuliana Rancic

"Giuliana's wearing a chic but edgy animal bronze print dress," celebrity makeup artist Emma Willis shared with E! News. "So we went for one of our signature bronze and glowy looks with a tiny gold sparkle and textured yet un-done hair to create an overall glam edgy & effortless look!"

Instagram
Sofia Vergara

Before stepping out for the live award show, the Modern Family star gives a sneak peek of her Dolce & Gabbana dress on Instagram. 

Instagram
Allison Brie

"Covid-tested, sweatpants discarded, face painted, hair DONE," the actress shared on Instagram. "Feeling veryyyyy fancy for the first time in about 8 months!" 

Instagram
Christina Hendricks

Before presenting an award at the 2020 People's Choice Awards, the actress gets her hair done from Kat Thompson and makeup by Beau Nelson. 

Instagram
Addison Rae

Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan and hairstylist Danielle Priano get the TikTok star red carpet ready. 

Instagram
Christina Hendricks

Before hitting the red carpet, the actress and presenter enjoyed a casual photoshoot outside with her glam squad. 

Instagram
Charlize Theron

"You guys...getting ready for the #PeoplesChoiceAwards," the actress wrote on Instagram. "#bestmakeupartistever #alreadywinning #shantayyoustay." 

Watch E!'s 2020 People's Choice Awards red carpet coverage tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the live telecast at 9 p.m., only on E!

