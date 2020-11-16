All Rise and Shine With Ryan Michelle Bathe's Holiday Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking for unique gifts for your loved ones? Ryan Michelle Bathe has you covered!

The All Rise actress knows a thing or two about giving a gift that your friends and family will love and appreciate!

"When giving gifts think of space! Give people small items that they will cherish," the mom of two suggested to us. "Every year my aunt gives me food. Cookies, spices, all manner of things. And they get eaten and don't take up any space!"