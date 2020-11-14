Aly & A.J. Have Us Feeling Optimistic About 2021 With Forthcoming ’90s Inspired Album

Related : Billboard Music Awards: 5 Things We're Stoked For!

Music duo Aly & AJ, also known as Alyson and Amanda Joy Michalka, just saw their hit "Potential Breakup Song" go viral on TikTok, but they're not letting their music career be a thing of '00s nostalgia. The sisters just teased the sound of their upcoming album, and it could be the optimistic soundtrack we need for 2021.

Aly & AJ's last album Insomniatic debuted in 2007, and featured singles like the recently resurfaced "Potential Breakup Song" as well as "Like Whoa" and the Joe Jonas-inspired track "Flattery." While the pair released songs like "Take Me" and "Church" in recent years, they have yet to release a full length album. That will change in 2021, when the singers drop their yet-untitled album.

In an interview with PopSugar, Aly, who appeared on the CW series iZombie from 2015 to 2019, explained that the album was inspired by "music from the '90s" as well as "the '60s and '70s," which differs from their more recent '80s synth pop sound.