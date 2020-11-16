Shawn Mendes Reveals the "Best Gift" He Received During Quarantine With Camila Cabello

Related : Shawn Mendes' Silver Lining to the Coronavirus Pandemic

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back during quarantine.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the singer was faced with a lot of uncertainty when it came to touring and making new music. But in an exclusive sneak peek of his sit-down interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Shawn is opening up about the silver lining he found as he took time to slow down.

"The pandemic that's happening and the isolation and the quarantine has been terrifying and really hard, but something really beautiful for me came out of it, which was you're not allowed to leave," the 22-year-old explained. "Stillness."

"I went to Miami and I was living with Camila [Cabello] and her parents and her sister and I was in panic for the first week being like there's no way I'm going to make an album," Shawn continued. "And then when I started to settle in to how nice it is to be in the same place every night, to have a movie time, to cook dinner with the family and to do laundry. I know it sounds really kind of silly but when you've been touring the world since you're 15 years old, like, I don't remember the last time I smelled laundry. It's a nice smell. It's a really calming smell. It feels like growing up."

It also allowed for the Grammy winner to get creative and start from scratch on a brand-new album.