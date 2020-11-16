7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Chicken Soup for the 2020 Soul

During his acceptance speech, People's Champion of 2020 Tyler Perry had a message to lift us up and get us through not only this year, but any year beyond. He began by sharing the story of a well he sought to build outside of his home. While he hired an engineer to dig to find water, the process was arduous, costly and repeatedly unsuccessful—until, finally, they came four inches away from what they had been looking for all along.

"In this world, we're all digging wells. In our lives, we're digging wells," he told viewers. "We're digging wells in relationships, where we put all this time and effort and energy and sometimes it doesn't give us what we need. We put all our time and effort and energy in our dreams and our business and it doesn't give us what we need or what we were after, but if you just keep digging—my god, if you could just hear me right now—just keep digging. You may be four inches away from every gift and blessing you've ever wanted in your life."