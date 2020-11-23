2020 AMAs: Katy Perry Delivers Moving First Performance Since Giving Birth

Related : Taylor Swift Gives Katy Perry a Sweet Baby Gift

Katy Perry has a reason to smile: She just made her triumphant return to the American Music Awards—and this time, she did so as a first-time mom!

The singer took the 2020 AMAs stage on Sunday night alongside country superstar Darius Rucker to sing a reimagined version of her new song "Only Love." She showed off her impressive vocals throughout the duet, rocking an all-denim look.

Prior to the awards show, Katy revealed on Instagram that she'd be dedicating the special performance to her father, sharing a throwback photo of herself as a baby with her dad.

Katy welcomed a baby of her own, daughter Daisy, with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August.

"They do say that when you meet your wife or your soulmate or your partner, whatever you want to say, that you think that they're perfect and they're everything…and that quickly fades away, right?" Katy told E!'s Justin Sylvester in August. "When you meet your daughter that's when you've met the love of your life."