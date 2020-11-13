Celeb-Inspired Cocktails to Sip On During the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

Grab a martini glass and prepare to whip up some celebrity-themed cocktails (virgin or alcohol-infused!) for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards this Sunday, Nov. 15.
You can prep without stress and sip in style while watching Demi Lovato host the star-studded award show, all thanks to one of Daily Pop's latest guests, bartender Lauren McCarroll.
Lauren works at celeb hot-spot Warwick—Miley Cyrus and the Kardashians are just some of the stars known to frequent the L.A. locale—and she taught E!'s Erin Lim and Justin Sylvester how to make a few drinks that'll certainly spice up this year's People's Choice Awards.
Even better, the cocktails aren't inspired by just any group of celebrities—they're based on some of this year's biggest nominees: Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber!
J.Lo is set to receive the coveted People's Icon Award, honoring her for her memorable performances as both a musician and actress, while Justin is the most-nominated male artist at this year's PCAs.
Oh, and did we mention Justin is also performing?
That's right! Be sure to give a toast in his honor with the "Warm Intentions" cocktail, or if you're more excited to see J.Lo take the PCAs stage, opt for the "Ginny from the Block."
The recipes for both drinks are below. Cheers!
"Ginny from the Block"
Ingredients
4 mint leaves
3 slices of strawberry
3/4 ounces of lime
3/4 ounces of simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water)
1 1/2 ounces of gin
Mint sprig (stem on)
Directions
Muddle the mint leaves and strawberry slices. Combine all ingredients into the shaker and add ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a strawberry or a mint flower.
"Warm Intentions"
Ingredients
1/5 ounces of lemon juice
1/4 ounces of fresh ginger syrup
1/5 ounces of honey syrup
1 1/2 ounces of Canadian club whiskey
4 red apples
1 cinnamon stick
Directions
Muddle the apple slices. Combine all ingredients into the shaker and add ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with the cinnamon stick and an apple slice.
Grab the drink of your choice and don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards (and E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 People's Choice Awards coverage!) this Sunday starting at 7 p.m.
Find out how to tune in to the award show here!