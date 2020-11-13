Celeb-Inspired Cocktails to Sip On During the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

Related : 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Celeb-Inspired Cocktails!

Grab a martini glass and prepare to whip up some celebrity-themed cocktails (virgin or alcohol-infused!) for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards this Sunday, Nov. 15.

You can prep without stress and sip in style while watching Demi Lovato host the star-studded award show, all thanks to one of Daily Pop's latest guests, bartender Lauren McCarroll.

Lauren works at celeb hot-spot Warwick—Miley Cyrus and the Kardashians are just some of the stars known to frequent the L.A. locale—and she taught E!'s Erin Lim and Justin Sylvester how to make a few drinks that'll certainly spice up this year's People's Choice Awards.

Even better, the cocktails aren't inspired by just any group of celebrities—they're based on some of this year's biggest nominees: Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber!

J.Lo is set to receive the coveted People's Icon Award, honoring her for her memorable performances as both a musician and actress, while Justin is the most-nominated male artist at this year's PCAs.