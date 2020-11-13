Grey's AnatomyKardashiansCMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Why Billie Eilish Fans Think Her "Therefore I Am" Music Video Is a Message to Her Haters

Billie Eilish released her new song "Therefore I Am" and the corresponding music video this week and fans thought it was the singer's way of sending a subtle message to her body shamers and trolls.

Billie Eilish doesn't have time for haters. She's too busy releasing new music.

The 18-year-old artist dropped her song "Therefore I Am" on Thursday, Nov. 12, and fans couldn't help but wonder if she was sending a subtle message to her trolls. 

In the corresponding music video, Eilish could be seen running throughout an empty mall and stopping at a number of fast-food places, including Wetzel's Pretzels, Chipotle, Hot Dog on a Stick and a donuts and coffee shop. 

As fans may recall, the "bad guy" star was body-shamed last month after a photo of her wearing a spaghetti-strap top and shorts, versus her typical (as she's put it) "baggy clothes," spread online. Many followers were quick to come to Eilish's defense, and the five-time Grammy winner posted a video by Chizi Duru about "normalizing real bodies." This wasn't the first time Eilish had been targeted, either. In fact, she'd addressed her critics several times before, including in her NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY video. 

Now, fans are wondering if "Therefore I Am" is Eilish's way of shutting down these shamers and reminding them that she's living her best life on her own terms.

 "This clip must have represented that she no longer cares about the mean comments about her body," one follower tweeted. "lov u billie."

Added another fan, "'Therefore I Am' by Billie Eilish. Putting their haters in their place! I LOVED IT!"

Many listeners also shared how Eilish inspired them. "I'M SO PROUD OF MY GIRL!!" one Twitter user wrote. "The way she takes the food and eats it after the BODY SHAMING she received !! Yes, I am inspired by the right woman, and I know she inspires MILLIONS OF WOMEN IN THE WORLD !! NEVER LET ANYONE SPEAK ABOUT YOUR BODY, YOU JUST HAVE TO FEEL GOOD !ILY BILLIE."

Wrote another supporter, "Loving @billieeilish‘s new track 'Therefore I Am.' The video is brilliant - throwing it back at the critics and the body shamers, loving who you are and rocking it out! You inspire me and millions more just by being yourself. Thank you!"

Of course, Eilish's lyrics also speak for themselves. In the song, she drops verses like, "Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Get my pretty name out of your mouth. We are not the same with or without. Don't talk 'bout me like how you might know how I feel. Top of the world, but your world isn't real. Your world's an ideal."

YouTube

To hear the song and see the video, check out the clip above.

