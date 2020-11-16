Watch a First Look at Andy Cohen's New E! Show For Real: The Story of Reality TV

Related : Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

Ready for some spilled reali-tea?

Andy Cohen promises just that in this first look at E!'s new show, For Real: The Story of Reality TV. We're talking behind-the-scenes tidbits from all your favorite reality shows, including The Real Housewives, The Simple Life, America's Next Top Model and more.

"There's some TV moments you never forget," the Watch What Happens Live host notes in the just released footage above. "Like, a Jersey Housewife's really real table flip or a Top Model makeover gone tragic or a simple socialite inseminating a cow."

Of course, Andy is referring to Teresa Giudice's iconic table flipping moment on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, any makeover moment on America's Next Top Model and Nicole Richie boldly inseminating a cow on The Simple Life. These are all truly unforgettable reality TV moments—and it's only a taste of what's to come for For Real.

In the wise words of Paris Hilton, "That's hot."