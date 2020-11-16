Chloe x Halle Deliver Jawdropping 2020 People’s Choice Awards Performance of "Ungodly Hour"

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards have officially reached the "Ungodly Hour."
Chloe x Halle delivered a breathtaking performance of the sultry song—which shares the name of the dynamic duo's sophomore album—at Sunday night's award show, making it clear why they were nominated for Group of 2020.
As they took the People's Choice Awards stage, the songstresses performed "Ungodly Hour" with ease despite never missing a synchronized step and belting out angellike vocals—the latter of which stole the show each time Chloe x Halle sang the track's chorus; their voices reverberating against a monochrome backdrop and futuristic visuals.
"When you decide you like yourself (Holler at me) / When you decide you need someone (Call up on me)" Beyoncé's protégés sang. "When you don't have to think about it / Love me at the ungodly hour."
For the powerful performance of the declarative track, 20-year-old Halle Bailey and 22-year-old Chloe Bailey donned similar black metallic jumpsuits, both with sassy midriff cutouts and sharp shoulder pads.
Chloe x Halle dropped Ungodly Hour in June, and it debuted at number 16 on the Billboard 200 chart.
"On this album, we have songs about our insecurities, our ups and our downs, our love lives, some things we do that our naughty," Halle told The Rundown's Erin Lim around the time the record hit shelves. "For this album, Ungodly Hour, we wanted to change the narrative about who we are because everybody always complements us and says, 'Oh, you guys are just like perfect angels.' So we wanted to take that narrative and flip it. Show the other side, show the raw side of us, the insecurities that we have—all of the above—and show that we do have layers and that's a beautiful thing because that's what makes you who you are."
The pair caught up with E! News just last month, telling us all about their latest venture and that they've come to learn how important it is to take time for themselves to "refresh and refuel."
And if anyone deserves some downtime, it's Chloe and Halle!
In addition to being Grammy-nominated musicians whose resumes include performances at this year's PCAs, the U.S. Open, Super Bowl LI, both of MTV's annual awards shows and plenty of other impressive events, the duo has starred on Freeform's Grown-ish for three seasons. Oh, and did we mention they're only in their early 20s?
Yep, that makes their 2020 People's Choice Awards performance even more impressive.
Keep up with everything happening at the E! award show, which Demi Lovato is hosting, here!