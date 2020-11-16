Chloe x Halle Deliver Jawdropping 2020 People’s Choice Awards Performance of "Ungodly Hour"

Related : Jennifer Lopez Surprised by Nicole Kidman & More at 2020 PCAs

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards have officially reached the "Ungodly Hour."

Chloe x Halle delivered a breathtaking performance of the sultry song—which shares the name of the dynamic duo's sophomore album—at Sunday night's award show, making it clear why they were nominated for Group of 2020.

As they took the People's Choice Awards stage, the songstresses performed "Ungodly Hour" with ease despite never missing a synchronized step and belting out angellike vocals—the latter of which stole the show each time Chloe x Halle sang the track's chorus; their voices reverberating against a monochrome backdrop and futuristic visuals.

"When you decide you like yourself (Holler at me) / When you decide you need someone (Call up on me)" Beyoncé's protégés sang. "When you don't have to think about it / Love me at the ungodly hour."

For the powerful performance of the declarative track, 20-year-old Halle Bailey and 22-year-old Chloe Bailey donned similar black metallic jumpsuits, both with sassy midriff cutouts and sharp shoulder pads.