Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Give Updates on "Great" Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are rallying behind their former co-stars.

On Friday, Nov. 13's all-new Daily Pop, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars stopped by to discuss their new podcast, 9021OMG, and gave updates on Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty. Both actors have faced hardships recently as Brian has struggled with divorce drama and Shannen is battling breast cancer.

In regard to Brian, Tori called her former co-star "great" and "an amazing person."

She continued, "I think a lot of people forget that actors are human too. And they go through the same struggles and the same things that everyone goes through, but it's just in the public eye. But we love him, and we support him and he's amazing."

According to Jennie, she recently texted with Brian and they're planning a group lunch.

As E! readers may know, Brian made headlines earlier this month when ex Megan Fox accused him of portraying her as an absent mother on social media. This feud comes following the two's late 2019 split, which Brian confirmed in May.