Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Give Updates on "Great" Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are rallying behind their former co-stars.
On Friday, Nov. 13's all-new Daily Pop, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars stopped by to discuss their new podcast, 9021OMG, and gave updates on Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty. Both actors have faced hardships recently as Brian has struggled with divorce drama and Shannen is battling breast cancer.
In regard to Brian, Tori called her former co-star "great" and "an amazing person."
She continued, "I think a lot of people forget that actors are human too. And they go through the same struggles and the same things that everyone goes through, but it's just in the public eye. But we love him, and we support him and he's amazing."
According to Jennie, she recently texted with Brian and they're planning a group lunch.
As E! readers may know, Brian made headlines earlier this month when ex Megan Fox accused him of portraying her as an absent mother on social media. This feud comes following the two's late 2019 split, which Brian confirmed in May.
Of course, the women also had supportive things to say about Shannen amid her breast cancer battle.
"I check on her from time to time," Jennie shared. "It's just kind of that unsaid bond that we're always here for her and for all of our castmates. We, of course, are rooting for her and she's doing great."
Not only did Jennie praise Shannen for looking "great," she also highlighted the "great work" Shannen's done "to help a lot of people."
Tori added, "We love that she shares her journey and how impactful it is on other women going through the same thing."
Although it's been 30 years since Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered, the cast is as close as ever. In fact, Jennie and Tori are once again working together thanks to their re-watch podcast, 9021OMG.
Not only are the actresses re-watching the iconic show, but they're giving listeners behind-the-scenes tidbits along the way.
"We just love working together," Tori said on their latest project. "She's like, my soul wife."
Yet, this podcast has allowed Tori to introduce BH, 90210 to her daughters. Apparently, Tori's daughter Stella "loves" the fashion on the show.
For all of this and more, check out their full Daily Pop appearance above.
You can find 9021OMG episodes here.