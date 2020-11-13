Hugh Grant Gave His Co-Stars the Most Hugh Grant Gift After Filming The Undoing

Related : Hugh Grant Says Having Kids Improved His Acting

What comes to mind when you think of Hugh Grant? Charm. Elegance. Love Actually.

The 60-year-old English actor shed his good guy persona for The Undoing, HBO's new psychological thriller from David E. Kelley, the creator of Big Little Lies. He plays Jonathan Fraser, a New York City oncologist who seems to have it all—until he and his wife Grace (Nicole Kidman) are at the center of a looming murder mystery.

The whodunnit style series also stars Donald Sutherland, Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe, Matilda De Angelis, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Noma Dumezweni and 15-year-old Noah Jupe, who plays Grant's son. Speaking to E! News, Grant recently opened up about taking on the role of a man who's just as charismatic as he is troubled.

"That was the appeal of the character, really," Grant said. "The metaphor I always use for him was that he should seem like a lovely, well washed, well worn cotton shirt that's very comfortable. And then you suddenly start saying, hang on, is there a bit of viscose in this? Is this just too good to be true? Is something not quite real or right here?"