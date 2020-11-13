Grey's AnatomyKardashiansCMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
You'll Be Hooked On This Love Triangle In Ryan Phillippe's Thriller Big Sky: Watch a Sneak Peek

Cruel Intentions alum Ryan Phillippe plays former police officer Cody Hoyt in ABC’s Big Sky, a new crime thriller from the creator of Big Little Lies. Watch a sneak peek here.

Who's ready to put the pieces to the puzzle together?

ABC is gearing up to premiere Big Sky, its new crime thriller from David E. Kelley, the creator of Big Little Lies and The Undoing. And just like the two aforementioned shows, this one looks like it'll keep you on the edge of your seat.

Big Sky stars Cruel Intentions alum Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, a former police officer who now works in the private sector thanks to his dark past. When two sisters are kidnapped on a highway in middle-of-nowhere Montana, Cody decides to put his detective skills to use and get to the bottom of their disappearance. To do so, he taps his partner—and new lover—Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and, because things have to be messy, his estranged wife Jenny (Katheryn Winnick), also an ex-cop.

The new series also stars Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski. 

In an exclusive sneak peek at the premiere, Cody and Jenny share a private moment in which they determine what the fate of their unique romantic and working relationship will be. "Are we working on us, or not? Just tell me, Cody," she asks him, explaining that his partnership with Cassie makes things even more complicated. 

He then replies, "We tried this, Jenny. We just end up wanting to kill each other." She then says, "I certainly want to kill you now." So, no?

Big Sky premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

