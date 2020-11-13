Will Smith Drops Shocking First Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Trailer: Watch

Related : "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Turns 30: E! News Rewind

30 years after its debut, the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is reuniting to relive the story of how all their lives got flipped, turned upside down.

Back in August, news broke that a reunion special with the beloved cast members—Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff—was coming to fruition at HBO Max just in time for Thanksgiving. And, like clockwork, Will Smith kicked off Friday, Nov. 13 with the first trailer for the Banks family's get-together.

"Happy Thanksgiving!" he quipped to the camera to the introduce the highly anticipated teaser. "Yes, you're welcome Will. Thank you Will. You're welcome."

Promising "the freshest family reunion," the trailer takes fans into what is sure to be a hilarious, revealing and touching event. As Will shares with the group in the trailer, "Nobody ever asked me if I could act."

Ribeiro retorted, "And you couldn't."

Mixed in with the laughs are the group's moving revelations, from Will recalling wanting James Avery's approval to the compliment he secretly got from the late star.